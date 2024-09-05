SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 736,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,359,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.71. The company had a trading volume of 359,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,124. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.74. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.