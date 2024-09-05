SouthState Corp Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nucor by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.76. 304,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $203.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

