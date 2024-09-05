SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.53

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 1266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

