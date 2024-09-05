SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $35,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,550. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

