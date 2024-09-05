SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Range Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $64.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.