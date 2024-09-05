SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

