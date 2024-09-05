SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

