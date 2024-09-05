Splash Beverage Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.28. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,335,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

