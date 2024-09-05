Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.81 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.330 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

