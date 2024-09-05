Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

CXM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.