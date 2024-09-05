Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) & Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Financial Analysis

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Semrush alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush 4.39% 6.61% 4.42% Sprinklr 7.85% 9.26% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semrush and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sprinklr 0 8 5 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Semrush presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.04%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Semrush.

This table compares Semrush and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $338.88 million 5.69 $950,000.00 $0.09 147.56 Sprinklr $754.96 million 3.02 $51.40 million $0.21 40.90

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Semrush. Sprinklr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semrush, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Semrush on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences. Its products include Sprinklr Service, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions that unifies customer service across voice, digital, and social channels; Sprinklr Social, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies social media publishing and engagement across various channels; Sprinklr Insights, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies consumer, customer, competitive and industry data from a high volume of third-party, second-party and first-party sources; and Sprinklr Marketing, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies content production and content lifecycle management with paid campaign orchestration across various channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.