Stablepoint Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $577.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.33.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

