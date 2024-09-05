Stablepoint Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WBS opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

