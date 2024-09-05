Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.