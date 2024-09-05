Stablepoint Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 146.8% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 596,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

