Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

