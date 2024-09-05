Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 688 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WMB opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

