Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $78.47 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $78.47 million and $5.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,613.18 or 1.00071295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02062347 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $12,590,554.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.