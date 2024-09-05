Steem Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $74.09 million and $12.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,635.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00546653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00115701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00306962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031513 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00037617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00081887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,674,437 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

