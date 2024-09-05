Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4,856.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -269.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

