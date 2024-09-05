Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Shares of SRCL opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -269.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
