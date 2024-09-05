Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 5th (AI, APA, ASC, ASO, AXSM, BASE, BHB, BMRN, CABP, CIEN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 5th:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.44) target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price target on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) target price on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.50.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Glj Research. Glj Research currently has a $24.86 price target on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

