Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 5th (AI, APA, ASC, ASO, AXSM, BASE, BHB, BMRN, CABP, CIEN)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 5th:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.44) target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price target on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) target price on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.50.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Glj Research. Glj Research currently has a $24.86 price target on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for C3ai Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3ai Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.