StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
