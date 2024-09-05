StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

