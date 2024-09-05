StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFIS. Stephens dropped their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $43,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,864.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,604 shares of company stock worth $73,008 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.