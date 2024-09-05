StockNews.com Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Buy

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of XPER traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 314,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $388.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.57. Xperi has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,019.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $74,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 37.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,359,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 648,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 55.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 269,604 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

