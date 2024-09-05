STP (STPT) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $75.03 million and $2.87 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,706.00 or 0.99920780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03919221 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $2,982,178.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.