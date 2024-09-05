Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,473,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

