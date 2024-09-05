Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,317,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $280.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.10.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.