Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $549,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

