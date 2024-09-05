Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $594,000 in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

