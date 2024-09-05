Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 104 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,659,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

