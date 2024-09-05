Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 615,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,427 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $254.13 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

