Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

SBUX opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

