Stratis Price Hits $0.0429 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $39,888.30 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.12 or 0.04235651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.