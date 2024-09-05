STV Group plc (STVG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on November 7th

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STV Group Price Performance

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 260 ($3.42) on Thursday. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,888.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

Get STV Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About STV Group

(Get Free Report)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.