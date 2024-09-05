Substratum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.95 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $5.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,613.18 or 1.00071295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023816 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

