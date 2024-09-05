Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Zscaler stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.24. 487,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

