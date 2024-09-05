Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Head to Head Analysis

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Free Report) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer non-durables companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Vector Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vector Group $1.42 billion 1.66 $183.53 million $1.16 12.93

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Swedish Match AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 14.05% -26.96% 19.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.1% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Vector Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vector Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Vector Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vector Group is more favorable than Swedish Match AB (publ).

Summary

Vector Group beats Swedish Match AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers chewing tobacco products under the Red Man and Big Duke brand names; chew bags under the Thunder and Göteborgs Rapé brands; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand name. In addition, it provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brands; matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, the company distributes third party tobacco products. It markets its products through convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. As of November 25, 2022, Swedish Match AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V..

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It also invests in planned communities, condominium and mixeduse developments, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial properties. The company markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

