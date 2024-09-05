Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.86. 2,774,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,791,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $140,447.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,913.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $140,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,913.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 169,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,565.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,044,434.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,116 shares of company stock worth $13,248,867. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 224,522 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at $490,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

