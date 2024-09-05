Symbol Price Tops $0.0151 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Symbol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $89.66 million and $279,003.81 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,370,313,252 coins and its circulating supply is 5,926,888,235 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

