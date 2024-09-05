Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.41

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 32556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,283 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,302,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

