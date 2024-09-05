Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

SYY opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after buying an additional 62,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

