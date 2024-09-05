T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TROW opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $130,386,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

