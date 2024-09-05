Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

TTWO stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

