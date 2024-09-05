Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tanger
Tanger Price Performance
Tanger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,141,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 649,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,498,000 after acquiring an additional 608,547 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 358,860 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tanger
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tanger
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.