Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $140.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,390. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

TRGP stock opened at $147.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

