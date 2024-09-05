TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.38.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 810,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.34. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3133803 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 17,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.71, for a total value of C$1,074,049.58. Insiders sold a total of 65,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,326 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

