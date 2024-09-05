TD Asset Management Inc Buys 31,468 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.54% of McKesson worth $409,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $571.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $404.72 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,589 shares of company stock worth $5,163,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

