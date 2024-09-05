TD Asset Management Inc Has $236.26 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $236,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,615 shares of company stock worth $21,417,310 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $468.49 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.83 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.