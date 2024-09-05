TD Asset Management Inc Has $328.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $328,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $65.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.