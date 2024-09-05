TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 26,075 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.86% of Hilton Worldwide worth $470,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $214.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.69 and its 200 day moving average is $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.